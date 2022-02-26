Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

SKT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.09 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

