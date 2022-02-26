Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 96.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $565,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

