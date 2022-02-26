Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $14.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 329 shares.
The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.
About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)
