Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.97.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

