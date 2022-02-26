TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRUNF. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $36.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

