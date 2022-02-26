TD Securities Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $51.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.