TD Securities Boosts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

