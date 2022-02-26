Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,231 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $15,281,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

