Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $78.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24.

