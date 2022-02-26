TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.80 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 314.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 1,345,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 447,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

