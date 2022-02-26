Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.60 ($2.95) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a one year high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

