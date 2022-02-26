Telsey Advisory Group Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $375.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

