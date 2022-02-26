Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

