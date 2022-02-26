Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.
NYSE TNC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
