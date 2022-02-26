Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.

NYSE TNC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Tennant alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.