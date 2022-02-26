Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.73

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and traded as low as $30.37. Terumo shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 102,249 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

