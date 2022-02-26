TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.09.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

