TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 22nd

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 452.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 491.3%.

TFS Financial stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

