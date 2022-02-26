Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.73

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.84). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.84), with a volume of 7,213 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

