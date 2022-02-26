The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.24. The China Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 17,605 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
