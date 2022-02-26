The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.24. The China Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 17,605 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The China Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

