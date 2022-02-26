The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,303,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $300.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

