The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,300” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

