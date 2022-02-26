The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,300” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.