The Goldman Sachs Group Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in eBay by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 384,849 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

