The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

