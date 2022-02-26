The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 533.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.81 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

