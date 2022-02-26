The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $349,000 Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Clearwater Paper worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.