The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

