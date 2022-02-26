The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 105.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.52. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

