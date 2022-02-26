The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $164,539.06 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95.

REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

