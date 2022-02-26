The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00062157 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00303104 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,944,772 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.