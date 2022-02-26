The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $38.26. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 11,605 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.49.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

