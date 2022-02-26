The TJX Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

