TheStreet Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to D+

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

