TheStreet Downgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to D

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

