Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,928 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.