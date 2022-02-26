Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,566 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ventas were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

