Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CDW were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $3,557,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

