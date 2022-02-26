Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,097 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.63% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

