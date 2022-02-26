Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 805 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after acquiring an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,988,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,161 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

