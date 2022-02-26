Tia Sherringham Sells 1,604 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $100.34 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

