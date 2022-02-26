TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $490,754.14 and $3.06 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

