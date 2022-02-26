TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $83.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

