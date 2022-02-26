Tnf LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

