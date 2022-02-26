Tnf LLC Invests $380,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

