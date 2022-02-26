Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.