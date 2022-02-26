Tnf LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tnf LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

