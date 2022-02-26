Todd James Edlund Sells 9,696 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ENTG stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1,164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,835,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

