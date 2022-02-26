Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of TORXF opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

