Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.27 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $40.23 or 0.00102147 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $44.24 million and approximately $32.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.67 or 0.99992100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.