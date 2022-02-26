Toroso Investments LLC Buys 40,522 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,406,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 5.59. Sundial Growers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

